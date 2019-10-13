No respite from rain yet

The rain gods continued to hold sway on the city for yet another day on Saturday, when isolated heavy rain interrupted normal life in a few parts of the city.

As has been typical of the past couple of weeks, a perfectly sunny day suddenly turned gloomy when clouds began to gather around 4 p.m. in prelude to heavy rain that lashed areas such as Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur and Jubilee Hills.

As per the information obtained from automatic weather stations across the city, Madhapur received the maximum rainfall at 4.5 cm, followed by Jagadgiri Gutta and Qutbullahpur at 3 cm.

Weather stations in areas such as Shapur Nagar, Raidurg, Jubilee Hills, Cherlapally, Kukatpally, Hydernagar, Allwyn Colony, Balanagar, Khajaguda, Jahanuma and Sumitranagar Colony among others also recorded considerable rainfall.

The Meteorology department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for the next four days for the city.