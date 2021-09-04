No residential colonies to be permitted in 500-metre radius of food processing zones

HYDERABAD

04 September 2021 00:26 IST

Good response to food processing policy

The Telangana government has decided to not permit residential colonies to come up in a 500-metre radius around the special food processing zones proposed in different parts of the State.

This is to avoid a scenario of residents complaining against units in these zones in future for being a source of disturbance, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, seeking to highlight measures outlined by the government to promote growth of the food processing sector.

Addressing a conference on ‘Decoding Telangana State - Food Processing and Preservation Policy 2021’ organised by FTCCI on Friday, he said land for the food processing zones had been identified in many districts. The response to the policy as well as to the call for applications, for setting up these units, has been good, he said.

As many as 1,496 applications had been received, he said, pointing out that the government had stipulated a ₹10 lakh fee along with each application to discourage those not serious from applying. To queries from the floor, he said the government may consider calling for applications at an appropriate time in future for those who missed out applying this time.

For now, the focus is on finalising the land for the zones and proceeding with development of basic amenities. Unlike in the past when industrial estates were developed and thereafter land allotted for the units, the government, to cut down on time, has initiated the process of land allotment parallelly with basic infrastructure development.

The contractors for the development works had been finalised. The zones will have plots of varying sizes, he said.

Telangana government, unveiling the Food Processing policy recently, had said it plans to create 10,000 acres of special food processing zones in nine districts by 2024-25. Special buffer zones to support an additional 53 lakh acres to be brought under irrigation are also on cards.

The Chief Secretary said the government through the policy wants to ensure value addition for farmers and entrepreneurs have a major role to play in this process. Farm produce, especially paddy, is set to maintain a high growth trajectory on the back of the irrigation projects being implemented by the State government. Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan provided clarification to a few queries from the participants.