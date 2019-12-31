No refusal of rides on New Year’s Eve: Cyberabad police

Cyberabad police on Monday warned autorickshaw and cab drivers against refusing rides on of New Year’s eve.

Refusing ride is a violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, for which the driver will be penalised of ₹500. “In case any driver refuses to ply, people can send complaints on our WhatsApp no. 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc.,” said DCP (Traffic) S.M. Vijay Kumar.

Party organisers, he said, must make necessary arrangements for effective traffic regulation in and around the venue and proper parking of vehicles. They should also arrange alternative transportation facilities for their customers who are drunk state and display the ‘Drunk Drive Advisory’ issued by traffic police at conspicuous places, he said. “Event organisers must arrange for ‘drivers on hire’ for safe travel of their customers,” Mr. Kumar said in an advisory.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic movement will be restricted on the 158-km Nehru Outer Ring Road and 11.6 km PVNR Expressway from 11 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cyberabad police said that both the expressways will be closed for light motor vehicles, except for those bound to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

All four flyovers in the western corridor — Cyber Towers, Gachibowli, Biodiversity and Mindspace — will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tankbund from 10 p.m. on Tuesday to 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Except for Begumpet flyover, all other flyovers will be closed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and travel buses, lorries and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad City limits, till 2 a.m. on Wednesday.