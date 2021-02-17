No records of ‘chilla’ adjacent to Charminar, says ASI

‘Bhagyalakshmi temple came into existence after merger of Hyderabad’

The Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting the Charminar ‘came into existence’ after the merger of Hyderabad State with the Union of India, and there are no records of the chilla at the monument, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stated.

The ASI was responding to a Right to Information query filed by YouRTI.in, a portal which helps individuals and activists obtain information by means of the RTI Act. “The Bhagyalakshmi Temple came into existence after taking over of Hyderabad by the Govt. of India adjacent to South Eastern minaret of the Centrally Protected Monument. No records are available in this office about the Chilla adjacent to Charminar (sic),” the ASI response reads. In its response, the ASI stated that the Charminar was declared a Centrally protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904.

“There have been a lot of questions in connection with the both the temple and the chilla. These include the nature of these structures, and whether the ASI has any records of them. This led our team to file an RTI,” said Mohammed Akram, from YouRTI.in.

A separate but similar RTI query was filed in December 2012. The RTI applicant, S.Q. Masood who is an independent activist, sought to know the ‘status’ of the temple. In its response, the ASI stated, “As per the AMASR Act 1958, Rules 1959, AMSR Act, 2010 (Amendment and Validation) the construction of temple adjacent to the south eastern minar of the Charminar has considered by the Archaeological Survey of India as an unauthorised construction (sic).”

“Had timely action been taken while dealing with religious structures in monuments, the situation would have been different. Political and communal mileage would not have been drawn from them,” said Mr. Masood.