No question of sabotaging in system of online evaluation of answer scripts: Navin Mittal

January 31, 2023

There is no question of sabotaging in the online evaluation system, it in fact becomes more transparent, said Commissioner of State Board of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal while clarifying about the online evaluation of Intermediate examination papers which will come into effect from this academic year. While the officials say it will bring transparency, teacher groups assert that it could lead to a repeat of 2019 digitalization of marks incident which led to many students ending their life on learning of poor scores in exams.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Navin Mittal said: “There is a suspended employee who is currently the president of Telangana Government Junior Lecturers Association who has been saying that the online evaluation system could go wrong. This person has nothing to do with the Board, he has got so much entrenched into the system that he blackmails people and has developed a parallel system in the Intermediate Board. Out of nowhere, he called a press conference and criticised the online evaluation, the question is not what he said but why he did it. Later, we realised that the major source of income for this person is through examination work. They try to game the whole answer script movement, they also make a lot of money in physical evaluation.”

Elaborating on the efficacy of the system, the Commissioner pointed out that the online evaluation system is already being used in Osmania University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and in the Technical Education department.

Under the online evaluation system, all the answer scripts are brought to one centre and are scanned physically. After that, through an online system, the evaluators can access it and they can evaluate the paper online. It is done in a secret and confidential manner. The beauty of this whole process is that the downloading of the answer script happens in seconds, which early would take 10 to 15 days, he explained.

With the transparency and speed the power of the teachers associations’ gets reduced and they are unhappy as it also means they will be facing a monetary loss, added the Commissioner.

