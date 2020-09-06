No Question Hour on day one

Hyderabad

06 September 2020 23:35 IST

The first day of the monsoon session of the State Legislature will not have the Question Hour.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has dispensed the Question Hour for the day under Rule 38 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly, according to the bulletin issued by the Legislature Secretariat on Sunday. The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly is expected to take a call on the agenda items during its meeting scheduled after the house is adjourned for the day on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising