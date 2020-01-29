No private buses on TSRTC-operated routes

After mulling to introduce private players during the strike, the Telangana government on Wednesday announced that it would not allow private buses on routes which are operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Speaking to the media, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, flanked by in-charge TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma and Transport Commissioner Sandeep Sultania, and executive directors, made the announcement.

He said that for the first time, salaries to employees have been paid solely from the TSRTC’s revenue, without the assistance of the government. Expounding further on revenue generation, he said that this Sankranti saw ₹14.8 crore in revenue and appreciated workers for a job well done.

The TSRTC would soon embrace a new, more employee-friendly approach which would include applying for, and availing leaves, becoming easier. Further, salaries for the strike period will be paid to workers by March 31.

While he said that occupancy ratio (OR) had dipped from 73% to around 71%, efforts are on to encourage more and more people to take the buses. Initiatives which would boost OR include providing mikes and speakers to drivers and conductors so that they invite passengers on board.

He also said that 4,000 buses will be pressed into service for the Medaram jatra.

Touching upon TSRTC cargo services, which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced as a measure to increase the transport juggernaut’s revenue, Mr Kumar said that 50 buses are ready and only an official flagging off ceremony is awaited.

Further, the Chief Minister will be the face of RTC and plans are afoot to have his photograph on buses.

While he spoke extensively about the TSRTC, he also said that the Transport Department has proposed an e-bidding system for special numbers. This is an effort to increase transparency. Those who wish to apply are directed to visit www.transport.telangana.

gov.in and click ‘apply for special number’ option which then will lead to Online Special Number Portal.

The applicant can then click on the Apply for Online Special Number Reservation. Online applications are accepted from 8 am to 1 pm.