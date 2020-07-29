No prayers at eidgahs, no hugging for Bakrid

The Telangana State Waqf Board on Wednesday sent a list of guidelines to the State government for dissemination ahead of Eid-al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, which include barring special prayers at eidgahs as they can ‘cause the spread of coronavirus’, and avoiding converging to buy sheep for ritual sacrifice.

“The performance of Eid prayers at eidgahs is not permitted since congregational prayers can cause the spread of coronavirus,” an excerpt reads. While on the one hand the guidelines state that “the general public are advised to offer prayers at their respective homes”, on the other they provide for permitting 50 congregants to offer prayers in mosques “at one time duly maintaining two metres physical distancing”. However, the guidelines recommend prayers in two spells if there are more than 50 congregants. Mosque managing committees have been instructed to keep sanitisers at entry points.

“Musallis (congregants) should not be allowed to shake hands or hug fellow musallis,” another guideline reads. Further, sheep markets are recommended to be set up on the city outskirts. Other recommendations include a complete prohibition of slaughtering animals in public spaces, including streets. Officials said that the two important mosques of the city – the historic Mecca Masjid and the Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens – will remain off limits for the public on Eid-al-Adha. The guidelines are similar to those issued ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival after the holy month of Ramzan.

“Tens of thousands of people come to Mecca Masjid every Eid, so much so that the roads outside are filled with congregants. This is one of the reasons why we are recommending no Eid prayers there,” an official said.