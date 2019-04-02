‘No postponement of Nizamabad LS poll’

The Election Commission has ruled out the scope for postponement of the election to Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and asserted that it would be held as per the schedule on April 11.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said each polling station in the constituency would have 12 ballot units along with one control unit and one voter verifiable paper audit trail machine. The constituency has 1,788 polling stations – 1,272 polling stations in Nizamabad and 516 in Jagtial district.

Mr. Sinha accompanied by senior officials from the Election Commission that arrived here on Monday evening held detailed discussions with the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajat Kumar, and his team to review the ongoing arrangements. Officials from the public sector units, ECIL and BEL, were invited to the meeting to ascertain the availability of M3 model machines that have the capacity to enlist names of 383 candidates in addition to the ‘none of the above’ option.

Though the election authority had initially asked the ECIL to ensure the supply of the machines, it was decided to entrust the responsibility to the BEL subsequently. Mr. Sinha said the election would be conducted through 25,000 ballot units, over 2,000 control units and VVPATs each and the election authority had taken adequate care to position additional units as cushion.

As many as 600 engineers would be deployed across the constituency to install the machines and ensure that they function well. The deployment of a huge number of engineers assumes significance as a total of 400 engineers were deployed throughout the State during the December Assembly elections. This would be in addition to the master trainers from the EC, who are being sent to offer hands-on training to the officials drafted for the election duty.

“Hyderabad created history when the first EVM was manufactured here. The State is now creating another history by conducting the poll with the participation of 185 contestants through EVMs,” he said. Special officers of the rank of deputy collectors would be deployed throughout the constituency to assist the officials in poll duties. The election would also see an increase in the number of sectoral officers and other polling personnel with each sectoral officer supervising five polling stations against the norm of over 10 polling stations. A senior IAS officer would also be drafted to oversee the entire arrangements and election process in the constituency.

Asked whether the required number of machines would reach the State ahead of the election day, he said the consignments of the equipment have started arriving in the State and the election officials have been geared up to conduct the first-level checks of these machines from Wednesday afternoon.