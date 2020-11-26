No postage required for postal ballot

HYDERABAD

26 November 2020 00:14 IST

A statement on Wednesday from the GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed that voters eligible for postal ballot are not required to pay any amount towards postage stamp while sending the cover containing the ballot to the Returning Officer concerned.

The list of eligible voters includes senior citizens over 80 years of age, and persons with disabilities, apart from employees on election duty, and service voters. They need to apply online to receive the postal ballot.

GHMC will pay the postage directly to the Postal department through BNPL (Book Now Pay Later) account number 2019, bearing Customer ID6000014601. Both BNPL account number and the customer ID will be displayed on the postal ballot cover. If they are not displayed, the voter may manually mention both on the envelope, and drop the same in the nearest post office without affixing any postage stamp, the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising