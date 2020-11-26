No postage required for postal ballot

A statement on Wednesday from the GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed that voters eligible for postal ballot are not required to pay any amount towards postage stamp while sending the cover containing the ballot to the Returning Officer concerned.
The list of eligible voters includes senior citizens over 80 years of age, and persons with disabilities, apart from employees on election duty, and service voters. They need to apply online to receive the postal ballot.
GHMC will pay the postage directly to the Postal department through BNPL (Book Now Pay Later) account number 2019, bearing Customer ID6000014601. Both BNPL account number and the customer ID will be displayed on the postal ballot cover. If they are not displayed, the voter may manually mention both on the envelope, and drop the same in the nearest post office without affixing any postage stamp, the statement said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath