No police permission to ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ march

The police on Friday denied permission to the proposed ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ march by the striking employees of TSRTC on the grounds of causing inconvenience to the general public.

Office bearers of TSRTC Joint Action Committee met top officials of the city police to seek permission for the proposed march to Tank Bund on Saturday. It was part of their ongoing strike on various demands, including the merger of the corporation into the government.

“Yes, we have denied permission as the protest can cause major inconvenience to the general public and create law and order situation in the city,” a senior officer said. He said that such bandh calls and agitations would tarnish the image of Hyderabad as an investment hub. He said that as a preventive measure, they have detained several leaders of TSRTC--JAC, including K Raji Reddy and former Congress MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav.

“Tonight, we may arrest some more people who may make a bid to take part in the unlawful assembly,” he said.

The Tank Bund road will be closed from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday in view of the proposed `Chalo Tank Bund’ march.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said the decision was taken anticipating disruption to traffic on Tank Bund. He advised public to take alternative routes without touching Tank Bund.

The indefinite strike of TSRTC employees has entered the 35th day on Friday after they ‘ignored’ Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s final deadline to resume duties.