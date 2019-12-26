No permission for protests: Anjani Kumar

The city police will not allow anyone to come on the streets to protest, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Thursday while denying the allegations that those agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are being allowed to protest while people willing to celebrate are being denied permission.

“We give permission to those public meeting conducted at designated places, like party offices. Street protests and rallies cannot be allowed, as that will have a massive impact on over 75 lakh vehicular traffic in the city,” he said, while responding to a question at an annual press conference here.

He said that such protests would also impact on school-going children, patients and officer-goers and added that recently the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen held its public meeting at Darussalam, its party headquarters.

“No permission has been given for any procession or rally or march or public assembly anywhere in the city, including Tank Bund, on December 28. People should not believe in any fake news, rumours or propaganda in this regard,” read a message sent by Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswaprasad, in the wake of ‘million march’ called by various political parties against NRC and CAA on Saturday.