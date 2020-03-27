No OP services at pvt. hospitals from Monday

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday said that private medical colleges will have to halt outpatient services from Monday and keep ready beds within a week to treat coronavirus patients.

Mr. Rajender was speaking at the command and control centre, where he also said that the State has been taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He said that the government has 700 ICU beds on standby and beds with 190 ventilators are ready. King Koti Hospital and Gandhi Hospital will exclusively treat coronavirus patients.

The Health Minister also said that while the first phase will entail treatment in government hospitals, the second phase will see involvement of private medical college hospitals around the city. In the third phase, private medical colleges in districts will also be used. The government will supply personal protection kits and reimburse staff expenses for these. Each private medical college will have a nodal officer, he said.

Masks, sanitisers given

Meanwhile, Natco Trust in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry and CII-Indian Women Network donated 10,000 triple layered masks and 2,000 sanitisers to Niloufer Hospital, Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

CSR Leads at Natco Trust Ram Babu and Madan Kumar facilitated the donation. The hospital superintendents appreciated the donation of masks and sanitisers during these times of need and urged many more corporates to donate required medicines and medical kits. CII said it has requested all corporates to come forward and support COVID-19 relief activities taken up by the government.