No one can escape from the hawk eyes of city police

Hyderabad

31 October 2020 18:18 IST

Control room notices a drunken man driving and traffic police rushes to the spot to stop him

One cannot escape from the hawk eyes of the cameras of the police installed to cover every nook and corner of the State capital.

On Tuesday evening, an inebriated man, found asleep on his scooter parked on the main road in the IT Corridor of Madhapur, was booked by the Cyberabad police on charges of drunk driving.

Satyanarayana, a resident of Yellammabanda in Kukatpally and working as an office boy in a private bank, was found sleeping on his scooter on the IKEA underpass when police closed in on him zooming the surveillance cameras of traffic command and control centre. He was actually driving the vehicle in a suspicious manner when he was first noticed and later the police noticed that he had stopped at the underpass to take the nap.

“Around 4 p.m. we found his movements were suspicious and zoomed in. On noticing that he was driving the vehicle in an inebriated condition, we alerted Madhapur police, who rushed to the spot, booked the man and seized the vehicle,” an officer said.

On examination, his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reading was found to be 334 mg/ 100 ml. Further, the police found that Mr. Satyanarayana was not in possession of vehicle documents.

“He was on afternoon shift and the bank employees had asked him not to attend duty as he was drunk, as a result he was returning home,” the police said, adding that the bank employees did not inform the police about his condition.

“Booking of every drunken drive case is prevention of a potential road accident,” a senior officer said and added that the Cyberabad Traffic Command and Control Centre had observed on CCTV a man sleeping on his bike on mid road and alerted the Madhapur Traffic Police.