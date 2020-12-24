No need to worry about second wave: Eatala

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has assured that the State government was prepared to tackle any eventuality arising out of coronavirus and said that people need not worry about reports on the second wave of the virus.
The first phase of the pandemic, which had an adverse impact on the lives and employment opportunities of people across the globe, reached its peak and had shown significant decline across the country. Following reports of the spread of the second wave in United Kingdom, adequate precautionary measures had been taken by the State and Central governments to ensure that the virus did not spread in the State.
Tests were being conducted on people arriving from abroad and those detected as COVID positive were being sent to institutional isolation for treatment. The Minister however, asked people to be careful and follow all the precautionary measures during the next two months in view of the ongoing winter season.
The government, he asserted, was prepared to meet any situation in the coming days and necessary arrangements had already been put in place across the State, he added.
