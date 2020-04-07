No mulaqats but extra talktime for jail inmates

As coronavirus threat forced the cancellation of ‘mulaqat’ (meetings of prisoners with their family members or relatives) in the district jail until further orders, the inmates of the jail are being allowed to make two extra phone calls per week to their kith and kin to help them stay in touch with their families during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The move gained prominence in the wake of the current unprecedented situation with the global pandemic continues to disrupt normal life across the country and elsewhere in the world.

In addition to the existing system of allowing the prisoners to call their family members and relatives over phone from the prison twice a week, the authorities have permitted the inmates to make two more phone calls of each five minutes duration every week as per the norms.

All phone calls are being recorded and the record of call data is being maintained in compliance with the regulations, sources said.

The inmates of the jail earned a niche for themselves in production of a wide range of goods, including furniture, soaps and towels, besides some of them turned enterprising farmers by growing paddy in the open land on the sprawling jail premises at Danavaigudem here.

Rising to the occasion, they have now started making cloth masks to lend a helping hand to the collective efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Around 500 reusable cloth masks are being made by the inmates of the district jail at the prison’s tailoring unit daily, said Jail Superintendent G. Ramachandram.

The jail inmates are being allowed to make a total of four phone calls to the approved numbers of their family members and relatives per week to enable them inquire about the well being of their families and maintain family bond, he added.

The social distance norms are being followed scrupulously in the jail presently housing around 200 inmates, he asserted.