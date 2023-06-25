HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No move by Telangana govt. on CEO’s request for BRKR Bhavan space

State election authority addresses letter to govt, seeking additional space in view of approaching elections

June 25, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
 The BRKR Bhavan was vacated after construction of the new secretariat complex.

 The BRKR Bhavan was vacated after construction of the new secretariat complex. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The State government is yet to take a call on providing accommodation to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and other senior officials of the state election authority.

As the schedule for the upcoming elections to the Assembly is likely to be announced anytime in September, the State election authority is reported to have requested the government to provide suitable accommodation, preferably in the BRKR Bhavan which has recently been vacated after the construction of the new secretariat complex. The CEO’s office wanted a spacious accommodation as the present office located at Buddha Bhavan would not be sufficient for setting up election-related offices there.

Senior officials said the onset of elections would mandate the setting up of a control room and deployment of additional staff from different departments on election duty. “We need adequate space to accommodate these officials. Besides, there will be frequent meetings with representatives of political parties as part of the election preparations for which there should be a conference hall for holding meetings with political parties as well as civil society groups,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The election authority had, therefore, requested allotment of the eighth and ninth floors of the BRKR Bhavan for the purpose, but there has been no response from the government so far. There is no clarity on why the request has not been conceded so far even as the date for announcement of schedule is fast approaching.

In addition, the election authority’s request for filling vacant posts in addition to the allotment of additional staff is yet to be fulfilled. The post of additional CEO is lying vacant since January while a joint CEO went on leave. “We have been informed that the Finance department is looking into the matter and any recommendation thereafter should get the consent of the State Cabinet,” the official said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.