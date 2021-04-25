No more NOCs from Cyberabad police to claim COVID bodies

Move to reduce burden of procedural formalities on bereaved kin

Cyberabad police have stopped the practice of issuing no-objection certificate (NOC) for intercity or inter-State transport of bodies of COVID-deceased persons as it helps the bereaved family with less procedural formalities and prevents policemen from exposure to primary contacts.

Earlier, a document of clearance was the norm but in view of rising COVID deaths, Cyberabad police feel no such NOC is required. “As family members are already going through a lot, we don’t want to harass them by asking them to get an NOC from the local police station to claim the body,” the officer said.

“Moreover, people have also realised that the infection doesn’t spread through the infected body, but gatherings,” he said.

However, Hyderabad police continued to issue the NOC at the police station level, while the top brass were unaware of the practice. “An undertaking is given by the family members that they would follow the COVID-19 protocols during the cremation or burial, only after which we issue the NOC. It is also to make sure that the body goes to the right family members,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

For instance, if a victim is from Adilabad or Karimnagar and died while undergoing treatment at any hospital in Hyderabad, the family members need to get the NOC from the police station, the officer said.

“Each day, we are issuing more than 20 NOCs in the Commissionerate, despite the fact that there is no such order from the government. It is a very hectic and deadly practice,” he said.