No more a hot mess: ACs in hospital OTs fixed

General servicing of OGH air-conditioners under way; 50 air coolers to be procured

Air-conditioners in the operation theatres (OTs) of Osmania General Hospital that had fallen into disrepair have finally been repaired.

The air-conditioners in emergency OT as well as in the urology department OTs and other wards were fixed a few days ago. It is learnt that general servicing of ACs in other OTs and ICUs will be completed by Wednesday.

On April 24, a report ‘Dysfunctional ACs in OGH operation theatres drench surgeons’ published in these columns had shone light on the state of affairs at the major State-run hospital in the city. With the air-conditioners not working, doctors had to brave the sweltering conditions to perform surgeries, all the while fearing that a tiny drop of their sweat could fall on the patient’s body, leading to infections.

As a stop-gap arrangement, some doctors were using gauzes and cotton swabs to wear as sweatbands. At times, a staff member would be present in the OT just to keep wiping off the sweat beads from the doctors’ faces and hands as they carried out hours-long surgeries.

The hospital administration took up the repairs last week and is now focussing on general servicing of the air-conditioners in the OTs. Around 50 air coolers are to be procured in a few days, said sources.

40-bed ICU

Civil works taken up at Osmania General Hospital, Afzalgunj, were recently inspected by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Errolla Srinivas and a team of engineers. Hospital superintendent B. Nagender took them around the premises where food is provided to attendants of patients.

A new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 40 beds would be inaugurated by mid-May. Besides, a Minor Operation Theatre has been renovated, and an Orthopaedic Academic Block ready. All these facilities would be inaugurated in two weeks.