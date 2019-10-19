No mechanism for vetting temp drivers, conductors

Given the fact that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is hard-pressed with running buses in the absence of staff, it has no mechanism in place for vetting the antecedents of temporary drivers and conductors.

The issue came to light after a temporary bus driver on Friday, who Jaipur police of the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate, identified as K. Srinivas, allegedly sexually harassed a woman private conductor.

According to a TSRTC statement, the transport juggernaut on Friday has pressed into service as many as 4,623 drivers and 6,606 conductors.

“We are taking the relevant documents such as SSC certificate, Aadhaar card and driving license and instructing them to start work immediately. You tell me, how is possible to do background verification when the regular staff is on strike,” a depot manager (DM) from the Ranga Reddy Region, who did not wish to be identified, said. Another DM, also requesting anonymity, said that the applications are then sent to the headquarters for further verification. When contacted, a senior TSRTC officer said: “We have Road Transport Authority officials and police working in tandem with our DMs. They are ensuring safety. This is a temporary measure. We are doing whatever we can to keep passengers safe.”