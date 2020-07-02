“No mask-no sale” policy in Palamuru

As a part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, the district administration of Mahabubnagar has asked traders, both organised and unorganised, to follow “no mask-no sale” system as part of the mask week.
District Collector S. Venkata Rao instructed the eight task force teams formed to enforce the mask week.
He directed the officials to collect fine of ₹1,000 each from traders, shop owners, vendors, car and auto drivers, passengers in cars, autos and buses for their failure to wear mask.
Surprise checks
The task force teams have been told to focus on enforcement in three municipalities in the district – Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla and Bhoothpur. Stating that wearing mask has been made mandatory when people come out of their homes in rural areas too, the Collector said the task force team would conduct surprise checks in rural areas too to enforce the policy. The District Collector however suggested the task force teams not to resort to any kind of pressure on people found not wearing masks but only collect the fine/penalty.
