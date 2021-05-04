No major trees chopped off by Jamuna Hatcheries!

There were no major violations as far as Forest department is concerned, say district officials

Are there no major violations as far as forest land is concerned by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by family members of former health minister Eatala Rajender at Achampet and Hakimpet in Masaipet mandal? Yes was the answer from sources in the district administration who want not to be identified.

It was alleged that Jumuna Hatcheries had encroached upon assigned lands in these two villages and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get report from the Collector on the allegations.

Medak Collector A. Harish, in his report submitted to the State government on May 2, stated that “It is observed that 66.01 acres of assigned land in survey numbers 97 of Hakimpet village and survey numbers 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 130 of Achampet village as shown in annexure enclosed has been illegally occupied and the same Jamuna Hatcheries Limited has constructed certain sheds and buildings and also roads were laid for the same purpose. District Forest Officer, Medak, has submitted that a katcha road was formed and many trees were many trees were felled without any permission. Hence, detailed enumeration of trees felt will be taken immediately and legal action will be taken against the responsible persons as per Forest Conservation Act – 1980.”

However, some officials from the district stated that there were no major violations as far as forest department was concerned. “The hatchery was located adjacent to forest area and it looks as if it was constructed in forest area. As per directions of the Collector we have conducted a survey and it was not forest area. All the activities are out side of the forest. Cart- road, already laid and being used, was a little bit expanded on either side. No aged trees were chopped by the Jamuna Hatcheries while laying the road. Only bushes, shrubs and poll trees were removed. We have applied Water, Land and Trees (WALTA) Act. We will impose a fine and issues notices for the company,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.