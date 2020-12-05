No loss, no gain for AIMIM

The result for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in GHMC polls was more of a reflection of Congress - Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in Bihar Assembly elections.

Just as the poor performance of Congress, which did the RJD in, the AIMIM seemed to have lost substantial ground here mainly due to its understanding with the TRS. The failures of TRS rubbed the AIMIM though the latter party was on a strong wicket, thanks to the polarisation of elections by the BJP.

In the end result, it was no loss-no gain for the AIMIM though many initially believed the party’s tally would go up by leaps and bounds. It was expected that the AIMIM’s strength lied in the emergence of BJP as a force to divide voters on communal lines but the party failed to capitalise on it owing to its tie-up with the TRS, sources said. They added that the the recent distribution of ₹10,000 per family as flood relief in Old City was an example of how the AIMIM lost out.

The money was distributed in Old City with TRS and AIMIM as co-sponsors but many people did not get it. This had obviously left many a people disheartened. The understanding of AIMIM and TRS was to have a friendly contest, which was mutually beneficial. By splitting the votes of the majority community, it was felt the TRS could help in the victory of the AIMIM in Old City.

But, the strategy did not work out, which was evident from the loss of AIMIM in two divisions each of Yakutpura and Karwan, where the party had its MLAs. However, the AIMIM managed to win all the divisions in Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura and Nampally, which were also represented by it. The AIMIM would have gained much more in minority dominated areas of the city without the truck with the TRS, sources added.