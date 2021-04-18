‘No lockdown in State’

HYDERABAD

18 April 2021

Wear mask, keep virus under lockdown instead: DPH

With the huge surge in coronavirus cases, people in Telangana are wondering whether the government would impose a lockdown or curfew in the State. These concerns are mainly bothering daily wage workers, and business personnel.

But, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, on Saturday, clarified once again that there won’t be any lockdown or night curfew. Instead, he requested people to always wear mask and keep the virus under lockdown.

“If someone says they cannot do it, they should keep themselves and their family members under lockdown. Else, the virus can claim lives,” Dr. Srinivasa Rao said. Earlier, Health Minister Eatala Rajender too, ruled out a lockdown.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, the DPH explained the reasons for imposing a lockdown last year.

“It was imposed when the virus was new, its behaviour was not known, we did not know the precautions, and enough time to increase infrastructure was not available. But, we have learnt the lessons in the last one year. Now, infrastructure at government hospitals has improved. We are ready to face any situation,” he said.

Reiterating tragedy due to lockdowns, he said that crores of people lost their livelihood, and thousands died of hunger, last year.

“We saw more deaths due to lack of food and hunger than COVID. We should not go through the same situation again. Wear mask and keep the virus under control,” he said.