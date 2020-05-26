No load shedding in State: officials

HYDERABAD

26 May 2020

‘The demand is much below the generation capacity’

In spite of the constant increase in energy consumption, particularly after the relaxation of lockdown conditions and resumption of economic/industrial activity, for the last two weeks there is no load shedding in State as the demand is much below the generation capacity.

According to the officials of the two power distribution companies (discoms), the peak intra-day demand this month did not even touch 9,000 MW so far this month and the highest is clocked on Tuesday at over 8,500 MW.

“The energy consumption is also yet to touch even the peak daily consumption recorded in May last year when the maximum consumption of 186.56 million units was recorded on May 29 and the intra-day peak load of 8,684 MW was also clocked that day. However, it is set to cross 180 MU for the first time this month on Tuesday”, the officials said.

Further, they explained that the average daily consumption during last May was 171.54 MU with the lowest being 154.77 MU.

However, the energy consumption this May maximum has been above 150 MU and below 180 MU on 12 out of 25 days.

Lanco Hills feeder

On the load shedding in Lanco Hills feeder in the city, Superintending Engineer (Operations - Cyber City) P. Venkanna admitted that it had tripped following sharp surge in demand in the feeder area. The feeder has two 5,000 KVA transformers and it was planned to enhance the capacity in March itself but it could not be carried out due to the lockdown. The feeder’s capacity was being enhanced by another 8,000 KVA transformer in the Gachibowli sub-station.

Mr. Venkanna, when contacted, told The Hindu that charging of the new transformer was already commenced and it would be ready for handling the load from Wednesday. In the meantime, to avoid any load shedding in the Lanco Hills area, a portion of the load has been diverted to other feeders till the new transformer reaches load handling position on Wednesday.

Officials of the Souther Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL) stated that against the peak-May demand of over 75 MU energy consumption last year, it was hovering around 60 MU now.