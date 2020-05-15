No let-up in COVID cases

Hyderabad

15 May 2020 22:02 IST

40 more test positive in Telangana

The surge in the number of COVID cases continued on Friday with 40 more persons testing positive for the virus in the State .

The number of positive cases is nearing the 1,500 mark with the number of cases touching 1,454.

However there were no deaths during the day and the number of people succumbing to the virus stood at 34.

The number of people discharged from hospitals after being treated/cured was 959. The number of active cases stood at 461.The government however has expressed concern that the rise in the number of cases in the GHMC limits was confined to a few zones and this in turn was resulting in continuance of containment zones in the city as well as delaying the conversion of red zones into orange and green zones in spite of significant reduction in the number of virus cases.

L.B. Nagar, Malakpet, Karwan and Charminar zones reported COVID-19 positive cases while there was no incidence of the virus in other zones of the GHMC. The surge in number of COVID cases in Hyderabad was partly due to the return of migrant workers. Seven migrants were tested positive for the virus on Friday taking the total number of migrant workers affected by the virus to 44.

Three districts - Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal Rural and Wanaparthy - continued to be with no COVID cases while another 26 districts reported zero positive cases since the past 14 days. This in turn indicates that only four districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal are continuing to report coronavirus cases.