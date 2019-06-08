No legal roadblock

The hearing of a plea in the Telangana High Court seeking the stalling of fish prasadam was posted after three weeks on Friday.

The Public Interest Litigation was filed by a voluntary organisation stating that claims of the prasadam curing asthma has no scientific basis. The Government should not extend support to such events held by a private trust, the petitioner said.

On Friday, the petitioner’s counsel said that the Government had not issued any order to spend money for the event. The Bench sought to know under which provision of law it was compulsory for the Government to issue an order to release funds. As the counsel sought time to reply, the matter was posted.