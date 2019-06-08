No legal roadblock

The hearing of a plea in the Telangana High Court seeking the stalling of fish prasadam was posted after three weeks on Friday.
The Public Interest Litigation was filed by a voluntary organisation stating that claims of the prasadam curing asthma has no scientific basis. The Government should not extend support to such events held by a private trust, the petitioner said.
On Friday, the petitioner’s counsel said that the Government had not issued any order to spend money for the event. The Bench sought to know under which provision of law it was compulsory for the Government to issue an order to release funds. As the counsel sought time to reply, the matter was posted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor