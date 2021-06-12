No lands for 2BHK houses, but plenty for selling: BJP leader

Hyderabad

12 June 2021 21:48 IST

‘Statehood movement was meant to save lands’

Former MLA and BJP leader N.V.S.S. Prabhakar has questioned the sincerity of the government in declaring that it was not finding lands for construction of double bedroom houses and implementing three-acre land policy to Dalits but finding the same government lands for selling.

At a press conference here, he said the Telangana agitation itself was to save precious lands of Telangana from encroachment or sale by rulers.

Mr. Prabhakar also alleged that friends of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao were involved in land dealings. Terming the Transfer of Development Right certificates as a huge scam to legalise the occupation of Lakeshore lands and lake lands as well, he demanded that all the 807 certificates issued be cancelled, and an inquiry be launched.

The former MLA alleged that link roads being developed under SRDP were against the Master Plan of the city. Link roads should be laid under high tension wires or defunct nalas but the government was securing land from the farmers under the pretext of link roads.

The alignment of roads was being changed to appreciate the value of TRS leaders who bought lands near the roads.

Mr. Prabhakar alleged that not even seven persons were punished in the last 7 years of TRS rule for selling spurious seeds and it continued unabateddespite farmers losing their crops and lives.Police are under pressure not to file cases as many TRS leaders were involved, he alleged.