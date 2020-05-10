No ‘ironing’ out

With not much need for ironing clothes during lockdown, families dependent on providing laundry services are among the worst-hit.

Their income mainly depends on daily or weekly laundry load for washing and ironing from mostly the white-collar workforce. These people are suddenly finding themselves without any cash in hand.

“I used to iron at least 30 pairs of clothes in a day, and now people hardly come to my shop as they are not going to offices or meeting people, thanks to lockdown,” said Ramulu, who has a makeshift shop on Road No. 72 of Jubilee Hills.

He migrated to the State capital from Siddipet 10 years ago in search of a livelihood and is now worried as he was unable to make money to feed his family.

“For the last three weeks I managed to get food for my wife and two children, but now things are getting worse. I have no money and don’t remember the ration card number to claim the rice and ₹1,500 distributed by the State government,” Mr. Ramulu said.

He said that due to the lockdown, even coal prices are sky-rocketing. During normal days, one kg coal would cost around ₹20, but now the dealers are selling it for anywhere between ₹35 and ₹40.

“Despite no business, they have increased the price. I have got stock and once it is exhausted, I will close the shop and start looking for other sources of income,” Mr. Ramulu said with grief.

Same is the case with people who iron clothes in residential complexes.

“For the last one last week, I haven’t lit up coals as there are no clothes. People are hardly stepping out of their houses. As my husband is a watchman in the same building, we are managing to survive,” said Ramabai from Masab Tank.