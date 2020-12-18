No immersion of idols in water bodies

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Dept. issues circular

The immersion galas nine days after Ganesh Navaratri and Dasara festivals may be a thing of the past if the orders issued by the Municipal Administration Department on Thursday are implemented in toto. The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department has issued a circular to all the municipal commissioners in the State, citing orders by the National Mission for Clean Ganga for prohibition on immersion of idols, puja material and other items of religious offerings in rivers and other water bodies, especially during the festivals.

The ban has been imposed under the provisions of Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986. The directions by the Mission came after an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in September this year, asking the State governments to create artificial ponds for immersion if absolutely necessary.

The Hindu impact

The NGT passed the orders responding to a news item published in The Hindu titled, ‘More river stretches are now critically polluted: CPCB’ - authored by Jacob Koshy. he orders by the National Mission have been conveyed through the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to the respective officials. While the municipal authorities have constructed immersion ponds separately at many sites, there would be no separate drainage to let the polluted water out. Besides, plaster of paris idols of gigantic proportions, including Khairatabad Ganesh idol, are immersed directly into various lakes such as Hussainsagar and Saroornagar tank.