‘No guidelines issued on online classes’

Hyderabad

02 July 2020 19:33 IST

The District Educational Officers (DEOs) have been directed not to issue instructions on their own regarding reopening of schools and other issues without instructions from the Commissioner of School Education.

In proceedings, Commissioner of School Education Chitra Ramachandran mentioned that some District Educational Officers were issuing instructions on conduct of online classes by managements of private unaided schools through media etc.

The District Educational Officers were told that the government had not issued any guidelines on the conduct of online classes in schools.

Advertising

Advertising

The District Educational Officers were also informed that Central and State governments had not taken any decision for reopening schools in the State for the academic year 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

Any deviation from the instructions would be viewed adversely and disciplinary action initiated, the proceedings read.