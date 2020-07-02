No guidelines issued on online classes: official

The District Educational Officers (DEOs) have been directed not to issue instructions on their own regarding reopening of schools and other issues without instructions from the Commissioner of School Education.

In proceedings, Commissioner of School Education Chitra Ramachandran mentioned that some DEOs were issuing instructions on conduct of online classes by managements of private unaided schools through media etc.

The DEOs were informed that government/department of school education had not issued any guidelines on the conduct of online classes in schools. The DEOs were also informed that Central and State governments had not taken any decision for reopening of the schools in the State for the academic year 2020-21 due to the prevailing pandemic pandemic.

Any deviation from the instructions would be viewed adversely and disciplinary action initiated, the proceedings read.