No further orders required in Mariamma case: HC

‘Case against policemen should be taken to logical end’

The High Court on Monday said no further orders were required in the custodial death of Mariamma, disposing of a PIL petition filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) seeking a series of reliefs, including probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pronouncing verdict in the petition, the HC made it clear that the State government should take the case registered against the police personnel over the dalit woman’s death to logical conclusion with promptitude. This should be done to create confidence in the hearts of the people, said the judgement delivered by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy.

The government had already dismissed Addagudur police station sub-inspector V. Maheshwar along with constables Rasheed Patel and Janaiah from service. Notices under section 41-A of Criminal Procedure Code were issued to them following a criminal case registered against them over the custodial death.

An amount of ₹15 lakh to Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran and ₹10 lakh each to her two daughters Kasimalla Swapna and Inukonda Sujatha were paid towards compensation. Uday Kiran was also provide a job in Social Welfare Department. “Meaning thereby, the State government has taken some remedial steps in respect of the custodial death,” the verdict said.

The bench said in the judgment that the team of doctors from Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, (who conducted re-post-mortem examination) confirmed there were injuries on Mariamma’s body. The doctors said the cause of Mariamma’s death was due to “sudden cardiac arrest.”

It can be concluded that Mariamma was meted out ill-treatment in the hands of Addagudur police of Rachakonda while she was in their custody, going by statements of some witnesses along with findings of second autopsy report, the bench said.