‘No-fly zone’ declared over Warangal and Hanamkonda cities for PM’s visit on July 8

July 06, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

As part of elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal on July 8, the police have declared ‘no-fly zone’ over Warangal and Hanamkonda cities on Saturday.

The police banned flying of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, and paragliders in a 20-km radius around Warangal and Hanamkonda. Any violation of this prohibitory order is punishable, a press release said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in place in the tri-cities – Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet from 6 am on July 7 to 6 pm on July 8.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Greyhounds and Octopus Vijay reviewed the bandobust arrangements for the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Warangal on Saturday.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath spoke on the bandobust arrangements at a review meeting conducted by the ADG. A host of senior police officials attended the meeting.

