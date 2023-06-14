‘No Fare No Air’: cabbies demand better fares to and from Hyderabad airport

June 14, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

Upping the ante for more equitable fares, cab drivers from Hyderabad have embarked on a ‘No Fare No Air’ campaign, a move that seeks higher fares to and from the airport.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), using the hashtag #NoFareNoAir, stated that the intention was not to put travellers to inconvenience, but to bring to the commuters’ attention that the fares for trips to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport are proving inadequate for drivers. The union said that scores of drivers have joined the campaign, and are unwilling to ply cabs to and from the airport for low fares.

“Cab aggregators have to understand that after they take their hefty fee, the driver is left with very little. You have to factor in the long waiting time for the driver at the airport before getting another ride. The fuel costs are also high. So making things work for cab drivers say ₹600 or ₹800 per trip is difficult. This is why cab drivers are not taking rides,” Shaik Salauddin from TGPWU said, adding that the campaign has been running for the past five days and is witnessing increasing participation of cabbies.

The TGPWU apologised to commuters for having to wait for cabs on account of the campaign, but underscored that the union expects drivers to earn at least ₹1,200 for a 25-km trip and ₹1,700 for a 45-km trip. The union also stated that cab drivers should have separate social security schemes.

The TGPWU , which has been working to ensure better facilities, more protections, and higher fares for drivers, in the recent past wrote to Union Minister Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for better facilities at the airport on account of soaring temperatures. It also sought low-cost food such as the food served at Annapurna centres.