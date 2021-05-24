No entry for vehicles without passes

Hyderabad

24 May 2021 23:57 IST

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy has said that people coming to Telangana from other States will not be allowed to cross the inter-State borders without a valid pass from the originating States.

However, there are no restrictions on the movement of ambulances and other vehicles carrying patients. The development came after police denied entry to vehicles at State borders on Sunday.

He said in a release that all transport vehicles are allowed to ply on the National Highways.

