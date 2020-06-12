No entry for public during Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid

Tight security in front of the Mecca Masjid and Charminar on Friday. This is the first Friday since the government permitted re-opening of all places of worship as part of ‘Unlock - 1’.

HYDERABAD

12 June 2020 23:25 IST

Jumma namaz had only five people including the Maulana

Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid were off limits for the public and the congregation at Shahi Masjid was restricted.

This is the first Friday since the State government permitted re-opening of all places of worship as part of ‘Unlock - 1’.

“The Jumma namaz had only five people at Mecca Masjid this Friday. Apart from Maulana Rizwan Qureshi, who led the prayers, there were staff members. Entry was barred for outsiders for the prayers. Following the directions of Muslim scholars and the State government, physical distancing was maintained. On regular Fridays, over 5,000 people would have gathered,” said an official who works at the Mecca Masjid.

Security personnel were posted at the gate to stop the entry of outsiders.

A person, who was part of the congregation at Shahi Masjid, said that the number of people there was minuscule compared to other days. Social distancing norm was maintained here also, the person said.

Meanwhile, several other mosques in the city saw a dip in the number of devotees, while others like the Mecca Masjid, remained closed for public.

The management of those that had thrown their gates open to the public said that all efforts were made to abide by the rules prescribed by GO 76. However, continuous disinfection and procurement of sanitisers continues to remain an expensive proposition.