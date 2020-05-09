No end to migrant woes

Police officials are caught in a cleft stick as thousands of migrant workers are making bespoke arrangements to travel to their homes in different parts of the country.

“There was an accident in Indulwai near Devi Tanda in which one person was killed and five others injured. The truck was carrying workers. We don’t want to be blamed for such accidents,” said a policeman trying to bring some order to the chaotic movement of workers near Kondlakoya village.

At the junction just beyond the ORR, hundreds of migrant workers from Hyderabad and from deep south waited to catch a vehicle to go north. Some were travelling to Bihar, UP, Chhattisgarh, MP and further north.

“There are nearly 100 checkposts between this place and Patna. We have to cross all. About 10 vehicles like this have departed till now. It is taking 30 hours to Patna,” said Muhammad Rafi, who arranged a 10-seater to transport people. Each migrant worker shelled out ₹5,000 for the trip. A non-stop one-way flight ticket costs ₹3,432 when booked in advance.

Bhola and Shiv, two construction workers from Bengaluru, bought a passage in a truck to Hyderabad. Now, they want to reach their home state of UP. “We are from Allahabad,” says Bhola, as he uses the city’s erstwhile name. “We were working at a construction site. We paid ₹2,100 to come to Hyderabad. Now from here, lorry drivers are asking us for ₹2,000 to Allahabad. I don’t have that much money,” he says.

There were hundreds of others like Bhola who were not working in Hyderabad but transiting. “My father died last night. I had registered myself at the police station in the morning and he died at night. What good is a son who cannot be at his father’s funeral? There are 55 people in the lorry. Could you please talk to the driver and tell him to accommodate us?” says Digeshwar Prasad, who wants to go to Chhattisgarh. Women, children, aged men, and babies in cradle were part of the massive exodus that showed no sign of ending on NH-44 that leads to Nagpur and beyond.

“Once we have 50 people I will leave. I have made three trips over the last two days to Nagpur,” said Rashid Khan from Nizamabad who has turned his mid-size cargo truck into a vehicle for transporting humans. While some migrant workers sit down in a cooped up space, others have to stand during the 9-hour journey to Nagpur.