No end to BIE ‘blunders’

Continuing its series of goof-ups, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) made a wrong entry of marks of a student, who ended her life, after re-verification of her answer scripts.

Though re-verification of Arutla Anamika’s Telugu answer script showed that she improved her marks from 20 to 21, BIE uploaded her marks as 48, showing that she passed exam. This led her sister to call a press meet where she blamed the BIE for Anamika’s suicide right after results were declared.

Following the allegations, BIE officials carried out another round of reverification of the already re-verified scripts and claimed that the improvement of marks was only from 20 to 21 and not 48 as had been uploaded on its website. “This was a clerical mistake,” the BIE said in a statement and added that action was being taken against the person responsible for the wrong entry.