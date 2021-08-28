No eligible family for PDF benefits

SANGAREDDY

28 August 2021 22:21 IST

Officials notify 272 acres of Gouravelly

The farmers who are going to lose about 272 acres in Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal in the district are not going to get any benefits under Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package. That all of them were not eligible for the package as they were already extended these benefits under the same project in the past was the reasoning being given by the officials.

This acquisition is in addition to the about 2,000 acres already acquired by the authorities.

“This family is not becoming Project Displaced Family (PDF) due to the present additional acquisition and this family has already availed R&R package as PDF in the same project in their earlier acquisition for their houses and lands,” was what was mentioned by officials in the report on socio-economic survey conducted by the authorities regarding the oustees of Gudatipally pertaining to 272 acres. This was not limited to a few but all those 58 farmers. The details of survey report dated August 26 were made public on Friday and exhibited at the panchayat office at Gudatipally.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Section 39 of the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013) states: “The Collector shall, as far as possible, not displace any family, which has already been displaced by the appropriate government for the purpose of acquisition under the provisions of this Act, and if so displaced, shall pay an additional compensation equivalent to that of compensation determined under this Act for the second or successive displacements.”

“The government issued first notification for Gouravelly project with 1.4 tmcft in 2008 and acquired lands and houses. For additional requirement of 272 acres ,land notification was issued in 2017 first. As it lapsed, notification was issued again on June 4, 2021. We have received R&R package for the project with a capacity of 1.4 tmcft and now the project capacity was increased to 8.2 tmcft and a fresh notification was issued. Hence we are entitled to rehabilitation as we lost our source of income,” Baddam Yella Reddy, one of the oustees from Gudatipally, told The Hindu.