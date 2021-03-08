No dump yard without PCB permission in Dubbak: HC

HYDERABAD

08 March 2021 21:06 IST

Telangana High Court had instructed Dubbak municipality in Siddipet district not to go ahead with the construction of a dumping yard till it secured a written permission from Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by some villagers challenging construction of the dumping yard in Dubbak municipality area, the HC said if the TSPCB declines permission, the dumping yard should not be raised at the site in question. The direction was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy.

Eight residents of Lachapet in Dubbak moved the HC questioning construction of the dumping yard in the land at survey no. 1119. According to them, the yard cannot be raised since it was in the vicinity of a residential area. They contended that the authorities did not complete the process of securing statutory clearances by holding public hearings and complying with other procedures to build the dumping yard at the said site. Dubbak municipality had filed a counter affidavit claiming that the land admeasuring 6.31 acres where the dumping yard was coming up belonged to the government.

The land was allotted for dumping yards by the Tahasildar. The government counsel informed the court that funds were already sanctioned for the raising the dumping yards. Even e-procurement tenders were called and finalised.

When the bench sought to know if the municipality had secured permission to raise the yard from the TSPCB, the counsel said that an application filed by the municipality was pending with the board. The TSPCB counsel, however, disputed this claim of the municipality.

Hence, “the ends of justice would be met if the municipality is restrained from constructing a dump yard on the site in question till the TSPCB grants a written permission for the same,” the bench said in its order.