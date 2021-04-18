‘No due’ certificate not required while filing nomination, says SEC

Commission directs ROs not to insist on ‘no due’ document

The State Election Commission clarified that no directions have been issued from the Commission mandating submission of “no due” certificate by candidates while filing their nomination papers.

In a direction given to all municipal commissioners going to polls later this month including election to nine casual vacancies in as many urban local bodies (ULBs) including the GHMC, Secretary of SEC M. Ashok Kumar said on Saturday that it was brought to the Commission’s notice that some ROs were insisting upon producing “no due” certificate issued by the Municipal Authority for acceptance of candidates’ nominations this time.

However, the SEC had not issued any such direction and there was no need for candidates to submit them along with their nomination papers this time, Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

He directed all the Commissioners of ULBs going for polls now to inform all Returning Officers not to insist upon ‘no due’ certificate issued by the municipal authorities at the time of submission of nomination papers by the prospective candidates. The SEC Secretary warned of initiating serious action against any RO insisting upon the ‘no due’ certificate at the time of filing nomination papers by the candidates.

Meanwhile, the SEC appointed general and expenditure observers to all ULBs facing polls now. Accordingly, Christina Z. Chongthu is the general observer for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Ahmad Nadeem for Khammam Municipal Corporation, G. Kishan (Atchampet), T.K. Sreedevi (Siddipet), Vakati Karuna (Nakrekal), and E. Sridhar (Jadcherla and Kothur).

Similarly, A. Devender and J. Sravan Kumar are expenditure observers for GWMC, B. Raju and B. Hussain for KMC, B. Srinivas Babu (Atchampet), Ch. Venumadhav Reddy (Siddipet), Md. Rahman (Nakrekal), L. Narya (Jadcherla) and Ch. Srinivas (Kothur).