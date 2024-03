No drinking water supply to several parts of Hyderabad on March 9

March 07, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drinking water supply will be disrupted for several localities in Hyderabad between 6 a.m. on March 9 and 12 a.m. on March 10, in order to carry out repairs to the raw water conduit from Osmansagar forebay to Hakimpet MES area, a statement from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed.

The areas to be affected include Vijaynagar Colony, Humayun Nagar, Kakatiya Nagar, Syed Nagar, MES areas, Bazar Guard, AC Guards, Red Hills, Income Tax area, Secretariat, CIB quarters, INdira Nagar, BJR Colony, Advocate Colony, Hill Colony, Gokul Nagar, Nampally Railway Station, Jangam Basthi, Assembly, Khairatabad, Mallepally, Lakdikapul, Seetarambagh, Fun Foundry, Chirag Ali Lane, Abids, New MLA Quarters, LB Stadium, BRK Bhavan, Birla Mandir, Hindi Nagar, Ghodey ka Kabr area, Domalguda, Gandhi Nagar, MLA Colony, Syed Nagar, Thattikhana, Parts of NBT Nagar, and Noor Nagar.