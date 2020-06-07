Hyderabad

No distribution of prasadam at temples

The Neelakanteswar temple in Nizamabad being spruced up on Sunday.

The Neelakanteswar temple in Nizamabad being spruced up on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K_V_RAMANA

Officials are exploring possibilities of introducing online services at certain important temples

With the government giving permission for prayers at places of worship of all religions after 78 days of the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 the authorities have taken all measures to allow people into temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches from Monday.

Sanitisers and washing facilities would be kept available for visiting devotees at temples and temple committees and authorities would monitor for strict adherence to physical distancing. For which, standing places in the lines were earmarked clearly so as to avoid crowding. It has been made very clear that there would be no distribution of ‘prasadams’.

Meanwhile, the officials are exploring the possibilities of introducing online services at certain important temples such as Neelakanteswar and Saibaba in Nizamabad, Anjaneyaswami at Salabathpur on Maharashtra border, Laxminarsimha Swami temples at Chukkapur and Bheemgal.

According to Endowment officials, arrangements have been made to enable devotees to maintain six-foot distance. Soaps and sanitisers have been kept for washing before entering worshipping places and after leaving them. Without face masks devotees would not be allowed and those who are below 10 years and above 65 years would strictly be barred. Entry into Garbhagudi will be restricted.

