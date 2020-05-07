No distancing, no markets: MAUD

Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar has directed GHMC officials to continue with the spraying of disinfectants in areas where COVID-19 positive cases were traced, and the surrounding areas too, even after they are freed from the containment zone restrictions.

During a review meeting on Thursday about the steps to be taken for containment of the spread of virus, Mr. Arvind Kumar said that the norms pertaining to physical distance would continue until further orders.

He issued directions for closure of markets and Rythu Bazaars where physical distancing was not maintained, even while asking the officials to ensure supply of vegetables through the mobile Rythu Bazaars.

GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanty attended the meeting.