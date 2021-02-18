No differences with seniors: Revanth

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy denied any differences with seniors in the party over his just concluded padayatra.

At a press confernce here, he said the alleged differences were just a propaganda and they are all one and the same when it comes to fighting against the central and State governments on their anti-people and anti-farmers rule.

Thanking all the Congress leaders and the cadre who supported the padayatra, he said he would participate in any programme taken up by other Congress leaders elsewhere in the State.

He said he could not meet several people as the padayatra was not a planned one but an instant decision. The padayatra would continue in other districts after taking necessary clearance from the party high command. "I have a strategy to take on the KCR government and every village in the State will be covered in the party's fight against the TRS," he said.

The Congress MP wanted the TRS government to reject the farm laws calling for a special meeting of the Assembly session. Since agriculture was is in the concurrent list, any law by the central government has to be made after consulting the State governments. Since it was not done, the State government has a right to reject it, he said.

Mr. Reddy also sought apology from the government for filing false cases against the farmers unwilling to give their lands for the Pharma city. Is the Chief Minister ready to sacrifice his lands for any such project, he asked.