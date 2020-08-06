‘No degree admissions now’

Hyderabad

06 August 2020 23:33 IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has said that degree admissions notification has not been issued by the universities so far and colleges cannot make admissions in the absence of notification.

In a statement here, T. Papi Reddy, Chairman of the TSCHE, said he received complained that some colleges under the DOST purview and also those not under DOST were making admissions.

He warned of action against such colleges.

Advertising

Advertising