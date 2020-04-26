No decision yet on accommodation for personnel treating COVID cases

The State government is yet to take a decision on keeping doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients in private accommodations, including hotels.

The government proposed to provide accommodation to these medical personnel at its own expense in case the situation demanded. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was keen that the frontline personnel treating coronavirus patients needed to be put in a safe environment as a precautionary measure.

The idea was mooted as a contingency measure since the government was of the view that healthcare personnel need not go home as there would be a risk to their families in case there was a large number of patients affected by the virus. The government had, therefore, constituted a committee of senior IAS officers comprising Neetu Kumari Prasad, M. Raghunandan Rao and D. S. Lokesh Kumar to work out the details like the number of rooms that would be required and the costs associated with it.

The committee was learnt to have shortlisted some places where the doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff could be accommodated and negotiations were still on with owners/managements of these premises. The committee members were, however, tightlipped when asked about the developments in this regard and the possible time by which the negotiations would be completed.

“We are still working. The file is under process and we cannot share the details as of now,” was how a committee member responded when contacted by The Hindu. No final decision on the issue was taken as the committee was still deliberating on the finer details of the proposed initiative. The committee, it wa learnt, was calibrating aspects like the intensity with which the virus was spreading to arrive at a decision on the number of rooms that would be required.