No dearth of funds for canal works under Kaleswaram: FM

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed Medak district officials to speed up land acquisition work for the canals under the Kaleshwaram project, asserting that there was no dearth of funds for these works.

He addressed a review meeting on Kaleshwaram canal works at Medak District Collectorate along with Collector Dharma Reddy. Emphasising that the pending works should be expedited, he said if there were any issues, they should be brought to his notice.

All officers should work in coordination and works pertaining to the Kondapochamma reservoir should be completed by May 15. With completion of the Kaleshwaram project, Telangana would turn into a bountiful State with water reaching every acre and all anicuts under every canal also should be completed, he said.

Essentials distributed

Mr Harish Rao advised auto rickshaw workers to seek work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in their districts. The COVID-19 pandemic had changed the situation and one should be prepared to do any work to earn a living as, under the lockdown, autorickshaws were not being allowed.

Mr Harish Rao who distributed essential commodities to autorickshaw drivers in Kolcharam mandal said the government started NREGA works in all districts and they should seek whatever work that was available under the scheme. Payments were being released every week. Even after lockdown was lifted, they should not take more than two persons in the vehicle, following the physical distancing norms.